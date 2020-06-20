‘Tipping Point’: Greta Thunberg Hails Black Lives Matter Protests

The last week has brought forth some very interesting points from environmentalist Greta Thunberg. From Black Lives Matter to Coronavirus – she has a lot to say. On one hand, she has lauded the Black Lives Matter protest by mentioning how people are fed up with injustice meted out to them on a daily basis. But that’s not all- for the teen environmentalist has also spoken about how a recovery plan from Coronavirus might not be enough to deal with climate change.

The Swedish climate activist said to BBC that, “It feels like we have passed some kind of social tipping point where people are starting to realize that we cannot keep looking away from these things. We cannot keep sweeping these things under the carpet, these injustices.”

While she is glad that the world powers can take control and act like adults when surrounded by a global pandemic, she hopes that the same urgency and dedication are meted out to climate change too. She believes that this pandemic has somewhat changed our image of science in society. Previously, where there were several conspiracy theorists afoot, in the present situation you have world leaders clamoring to listen to scientists because humanity is at stake.

The teenager has decided to spend the time that she has, studying for her classes. While she had decided to take a gap from studies to tour the world and attend UN meetings, the present situation did derail her plans a bit. But the activist is not complaining.

Image Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard