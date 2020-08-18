Tiny elephant shrew species documented in Horn of Africa for first time in nearly 50 years

While local people were aware that the mouse-sized critters lived in the area, there was no scientific information on their populations, according to research from Duke University published Tuesday.

The (*50*) sengi uses its nose to sift through leaf litter in search of insects to eat, Duke researcher Steven Heritage told CNN.

Strangely it is neither a shrew nor a mouse, but is instead closely related to elephants, aardvarks and manatees, all of which have similar trunks.

Humans are more closely related to shrews and mice than elephant shrews are, said Heritage.

Another interesting trait is the animal’s long hind limbs, which means they are highly adapted to running. “The proportions of their hind limbs are closer to antelopes or gazelles than they are to other small mammals,” said Heritage, who added that some species of sengi can run at up to 30 kilometers per hour (18.6 miles per hour). The mammals also form monogamous mating pairs for life, and live in a fairly small home range that’s exclusive from other pairs, added Heritage. “It’s really a fascinating combination of mammal traits that aren’t really found in any other order of mammals,” he said. “In the scientific community we try to use a reserved language that would classify the animals as ‘charismatic microfauna,’ which translates from science speak to normal speak as ‘adorable little animals.'” During a research trip to Djibouti in early 2019, a team including Heritage, Galen Rathbun from the California…

Read The Full Article