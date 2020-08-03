Tiny Crustaceans Are Fragmenting Microplastics Into Even Smaller Nanoplastics

Microplastics are widespread in seas and oceans, and their harmful effects on several marine animals are popular. However, we understand reasonably little about the microplastics in our freshwater rivers, streams and lakes.

We still do not understand precisely where they originate from, where they wind up– and most importantly– what damage they can trigger if they enter food cycle.

Until now, plastic fragmentation had actually mainly been credited to procedures such as sunshine or wave action, which can take years or years. But it ends up a tiny shrimp-like animal can do the very same task much quicker.

I am a scientist who specialises in microplastics in the environment. In my newest research study, coworkers and I have actually revealed that microplastics (plastic pieces smaller than 5 mm) in freshwaters are being broken down into even smaller nanoplastics (smaller than one micrometre, a minimum of 5 thousand times smaller in size) by a kind of freshwater invertebrate animal, which this might occur much faster than formerly approximated.

Fragmented microplastics in an amphipod (left); a nanoplastic piece (right). (Alicia Mateos Cardenas)

Our results, freshly released in the Nature journal Scientific Reports, highlight the function of biological fragmentation of microplastics, which has actually been understudied up until now.

The animal in …