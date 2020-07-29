Tinwoo Smart Watches 2020 Ver. for Women Men, All-Day Activity Fitness Tracker Bluetooth, for iOS, Android Phone, with Heart Rate Monitor IP68 Waterproof (Metal Band Silver)



Tinwoo is a smartwatch and life style company. We strive to harness technology into solutions that meet the challenges of daily life. Our current focus is on wears that are perfect for every life occasion. It is not simply meant to be a passive assistant; it actively participates in improving on how you go about tackling the tasks you come across each day.

GPS Connectivity

Tinwoo T12 Smartwatch supports 9 sports mode to record your workout on TINWOO app, connect to your smartphone’s GPS, measure accurate real-time pace, calorie and distance, set and REACH your activity goals each day.

Smooth Operate

With a 1.3in large display, make icons easy to distinguish(can see clearly under sunlight), to prevent mistakes clicking. with interactive experience specially designed for the smartwatch, creating a very satisfactory experience for users.

Magnetic Charging

Equipped a magnetic charging USB cable, 210 mAh lithium polymer battery, 2h charging, can ensure 7-10 days of normal usage, and 14 days standby.

Calling & Message Alert

Real-time notifications (like incoming calls, Facebook, Skype, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, SMS, etc.) will alert you via vibrations in the app settings; when receiving a notification, detailed information of the sender and content will be displayed.

Anti-Scratch Screen

Equipped with metallic frame and replaceable band, featuring a 1.54-Inch large round touch full screen, ultra thin body. The high quality tempered glass makes it anti-scratch, durable and resistant to water and dust.

Breathing Guide

Take breath according to the guide in the smartwatch when yoga/meditation, help you get moments of calm throughout your day and make you relaxed.

Not only these



Tinwoo T12 smartwatch have much more features wait for your discover.

Size & Weight Parameter

Strap Standard: 0.79 in width (many options available)

Suit for Wrist Size: 6.2-9.3 in

Dial alone: 1.53*2*0.45 in

Weight: 45.2g (with TPU strap)

Dial alone: 33.3g

Package Weight: 140g

Package Included

1* Tinwoo Fitness Watch

1* Magnetic USB Charging Cable

1* Cleaning Cloth

1* Quick-Start Guide

1* User Manual

Note

You can’t operate the smartwatch when it’s charging.

Tinwoo smart watches are designed with IP68 waterproof rating, which allows you to take showers or swim in the pool with it without worries, but it cannot track your swimming data).

The smartwatch can keep up to 7 days of exercise data (transferred to your phone after syncing with our app)

Tinwoo T12 Smartwatch Standard Technical Specifications



Display

1.3 inch full round display, 240*240 resolution

Controller

Nordic 52832, ARM Cortex-M4, 64KB + 512KB

Activity Sensor

3-Axis Accelerometer

Heart Rate Sensor

HRS3300

Operation

Full touch screen + 1 Button

Casing Material

Stainless Steel frame, Zinc Alloy middle frame, ABC+PC back case

Battery

Li-polymer 300mAh

Bluetooth

BLE 4.2

APP

TINWOO, Compatible with iOS 9.0 or above, Android 5.0 or above

Charge Mode

Magnetic USB Charging Cable

Charge Time

2 Hours

Standby Time

20 days

Working Time

7-10 days

Water Resistance

IP68 Standard (5atm)

