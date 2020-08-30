Tinwoo Smart Watch for Android Phones, iOS Phones Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor, Bluetooth Sports Monitor Tracker, Digital Smartwatch for Women Men, 5ATM Waterproof (TPU Band Black)



Feature:

With a 1.3in large display, make icons are easy to distinguish(can see clearly under sunlight), to prevent mistakes clicking. with interactive experience specially designed for the smartwatch, creating a very satisfactory experience for users.

Multifunctional Life Assistant: Real-time notifications (like incoming calls, Facebook, Skype, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, SMS, etc.) will alert you via vibrations in the app settings; when receiving a notification, detailed information of the sender and content will be displayed.

Special Functions:

✔Special Apperance/ ✔Anti-Scratch/ ✔Support screen always-on for 24 hours/ ✔Sedentary reminder / ✔Drinking Water Reminder / ✔High heart rate Alert /✔Power Saving Mode/ ✔Do-Not Disturb Mode/ ✔Shake to Change Clock Face/ ✔Clock Face Random Switching/ ✔Long Press the Screen to Adjust Brightness/ ✔Raise (your hand) to Wake the Screen

3 Shortcut Button:

On top: Power on

Middle: Stopwatch

On bottom: Sports Modes

Note:

1.You can’t operate the smartwatch when it’s charging.

2.Tinwoo smart watches are designed with IP68 waterproof rating, which allows you to take showers or swim in the pool with it without worries, but it cannot track your swimming data).

Specifications:

Display: 1.3 inch full round display

Controller: Nordic 52832, ARMCortex-M4, 64KB + 512KB

Battery: Li-polymer 300mAh

Bluetooth: BLE 4.2

Charge Time: 1~2 Hours

Standby Time: 30 days

Working Time: 12-15 days

Water Resistance: IP68 Standard (5atm)

Package Contents:

1* Fitness Watch

1* USB Charging Cable

1* Cleaning Cloth

1* Quick-Start Guide

1* User Manual

☺ Equipped with metal frame and TPU band, with a 1.3-inch round touch full display, ultra-thin body, 14 different clock face to choose, black and white clock switching at sunrise and sunset, the flower / yellow circle on the clock face reminds you whether your training goal was completed.

☺ TINWOO sport watches support 8 sports modes, By connecting smart watches with your smartphone, which can track real-time heart rate/sleep quality and daily activity : steps, distance, calories burned. Help you adjust your lifestyle and make you healthier.

☺ As a professional digital device, Tinwoo Smart watch support call alert and Real-time notifications, sedentary reminder, alarm, phone-finding-watch & watch-finding-phone, ect, allows you to work with ease. It’s also a excellent life asistant with functions lile: 15 days weather forecast, music control, camera control, breath training.

☺ Magnetic charging USB cable, 300 mAh lithium polymer battery, only 3h charging, ensure you professional personal health consultants and data records for about 15 days, standby time can reach more than 25 days.

☺ Tinwoo fitness Tracker smartwatch is suitable for Android 5.0 and above, ios 9.0 and above, will not suit for PC or tablet, only suitable for phones with Bluetooth 4.2 or higher. Pairing with your smartphone via Bluetooth connection, App name: “TINWOO”