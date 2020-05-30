Tinned-sardine rillettes with chilli and olives recipe

If you want a substitute for anchoïade, that is it. It’s oily and wealthy and tastes just like the south of France; pretty on bits of toasted baguette as a substitute of constructing an advanced starter. It’s additionally good – unfold on good toasted bread and served with radishes and cucumber or roasted cherry tomatoes – for lunch. I exploit Parmentier canned sardines. If you’ll be able to’t pay money for sardines canned with chilli, add 1 small purple chilli, deseeded and chopped, with the olives.

Prep time: 15 minutes

MAKES

300g

INGREDIENTS

1 x 135g can sardines in olive oil

1 x 135g can sardines in chilli and olive oil (If you’ll be able to’t pay money for sardines canned with chilli, add 1 small purple chilli, deseeded and chopped, with the olives)

40g butter, softened

1 garlic clove, grated to a purée

35g black olives, finely chopped

1½ tbsp finely chopped parsley

Leaves from three sprigs of thyme

Squeeze of lemon juice

METHOD