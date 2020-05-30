Tinned-sardine rillettes with chilli and olives recipe

If you want a substitute for anchoïade, that is it. It’s oily and wealthy and tastes just like the south of France; pretty on bits of toasted baguette as a substitute of constructing an advanced starter. It’s additionally good – unfold on good toasted bread and served with radishes and cucumber or roasted cherry tomatoes – for lunch. I exploit Parmentier canned sardines. If you’ll be able to’t pay money for sardines canned with chilli, add 1 small purple chilli, deseeded and chopped, with the olives.
Prep time: 15 minutes
MAKES
300g
INGREDIENTS
- 1 x 135g can sardines in olive oil
- 1 x 135g can sardines in chilli and olive oil (If you’ll be able to’t pay money for sardines canned with chilli, add 1 small purple chilli, deseeded and chopped, with the olives)
- 40g butter, softened
- 1 garlic clove, grated to a purée
- 35g black olives, finely chopped
- 1½ tbsp finely chopped parsley
- Leaves from three sprigs of thyme
- Squeeze of lemon juice
METHOD
- Drain the sardines however hold the oil from the sardines with chilli.
- Mash the sardines with the butter and garlic till you might have a tough purée. Add the olives, and combine every thing collectively with a fork, including sufficient of the oil from the tin of sardines with chilli to realize the thickness you need (bear in mind it’s going to be unfold on toast). Fork within the herbs and add lemon juice to style. Put right into a jar – or a plastic tub that has a lid – and hold within the fridge.