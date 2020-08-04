Tinkerbell, Is That YOU? Video Appears To Capture Tiny Flying Person – WATCH!

By
Jasyson
-

Pixie dust, acquired!

Video footage from a Ring security camera is circulating on Twitter, and it has us all questioning if Neverland is real after all…

Based on the 15-second clip, posted to the social media site on Monday, it appears as if a fairy is flying around in front of the camera, leading many to draw conclusions that it could very well be none other than Tinkerbell!

Don’t believe us?! Take a peek for yourself (below):

Crazzzy!!

Is it Tinkerbell?! A murder hornet?! U decide! Let us know (below) in the comments what you think is going on here.

[Image via Disney/YouTube.]



