Tinga poblana de pollo (Mexican chicken stew) recipe

I’ve been making this stew-style dish with pork for a few years. A chicken model cooks rather more rapidly and feels proper for a smoky summer-evening supper. In Mexican cooking, the chicken is taken off the bone and shredded in order that it could actually go into tacos, however I choose it like this.
Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 1 hour soaking time | Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes
SERVES
Six
INGREDIENTS
- four chipotle chillies
- 1½ tbsp oil (groundnut or olive, whichever you favor)
- 12 chicken thighs, pores and skin on or off, as you want
- 2 onions, sliced
- 1kg tomatoes, skinned and chopped
- ½ tbsp smooth dark-brown sugar
- 2 tsp floor cumin
- 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 250g chorizo, chopped
- 1 tsp dried oregano (ideally Mexican)
- three bay leaves
- 150ml chicken inventory
To serve:
- contemporary coriander leaves
- 200ml bitter cream
- 100g cheese corresponding to Lancashire, Wensleydale or feta (a bit saltier), grated or crumbled
- 2 ripe avocados, chopped
- Lime wedges
METHOD
- Pour simply sufficient boiling water over the chipotle chillies to cowl them, and go away to soak for an hour.
- Heat the oil in a big casserole and brown the chicken thighs on each side. Do this in batches so that you just don’t crowd the pan, and season as you go. Transfer the browned thighs to a dish.
- Add the onion to the fats in the pan and sauté it over a medium warmth, till it turns into smooth.
- Add the tomato and fry, stirring steadily, till it is actually smooth and changing into a bit scorched. Add the sugar, cumin and garlic with seasoning. Keep stirring and cooking till the combination is totally smooth.
- Drain the chipotles. Remove the stems, chop the chillies finely and add them to the tomato combination.
- Cook the chorizo in a separate frying pan, utilizing the oil that seeps out of it as it cooks. You simply need to get a little bit of color on the surface.
- Add the chorizo to the tomato combination together with the chicken, oregano, bay leaves and inventory. Bring the combination as much as a boil then instantly flip down the warmth.
- Cover and prepare dinner for 40 minutes, or till the chicken is cooked by means of. The sauce, by the top, ought to be fairly thick, so chances are you’ll have to take away the lid within the final 10 minutes or so. Season.
- Scatter with coriander. Serve with bitter cream, cheese, avocado and lime, with rice or tortilla chips on the facet.