I’ve been making this stew-style dish with pork for a few years. A chicken model cooks rather more rapidly and feels proper for a smoky summer-evening supper. In Mexican cooking, the chicken is taken off the bone and shredded in order that it could actually go into tacos, however I choose it like this.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 1 hour soaking time | Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

four chipotle chillies

1½ tbsp oil (groundnut or olive, whichever you favor)

12 chicken thighs, pores and skin on or off, as you want

2 onions, sliced

1kg tomatoes, skinned and chopped

½ tbsp smooth dark-brown sugar

2 tsp floor cumin

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

250g chorizo, chopped

1 tsp dried oregano (ideally Mexican)

three bay leaves

150ml chicken inventory

To serve:

contemporary coriander leaves

200ml bitter cream

100g cheese corresponding to Lancashire, Wensleydale or feta (a bit saltier), grated or crumbled

2 ripe avocados, chopped

Lime wedges

METHOD