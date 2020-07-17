Tina Turner teams up with Kygo for ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ remix

On Friday, the club-style version of Turner’s hit was released along with a brand-new music video featuring actors Laura Harrier and Charles Michael Davis.

“I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Tina Turner, who is an icon that I grew up listening to,” Kygo said in a statement given to Rolling Stone.

The Norwegian DJ and producer added: “‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all-time favorite songs so to have a chance to rework it has been a very special moment in my career.”

“I love working around timeless vocals and although it’s challenging to preserve elements of the original track and adding my own touch, I’m extremely happy with how it turned out!” he concluded.

Over the past few years, Kygo has dropped remixes of other smash hits such as Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” and Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing.”

Turner, 80, vowed in a 2019 interview with the New York Times that she retired from music. “I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I don’t dress up,” she told the outlet.

“The Best” singer hasn’t released an album since 1999.