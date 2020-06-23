Tina Fey Calls For Blackface Episodes Of 30 Rock To Be ‘Taken Out Of Circulation’ – Fans React!

Blackface and stereotypes are NEVER humorous!

30 Rock creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock have requested streaming and syndication providers, with the assist of present proprietor NBCUniversal, to take away 4 episodes the place characters seem in blackface.

In a be aware despatched to the platforms which streamed and offered the sequence, Fey wrote:

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation. I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request.”

But why didn’t NBC come to the conclusion on their very own that these problematic episodes shouldn’t have ever been created within the first place?? Or Tina and the actors concerned?!

The episodes in query are “Believe In The Stars” (season 3, episode 2) and “Christmas Attack Zone” (season 5, episode 10) which each characteristic Jane Krakowski‘s character in blackface. In addition, the episodes “Live From Studio 6H” (season 6, episode 19), which features Jon Hamm in blackface in an Amos ‘n’ Andy parody, and “Live Show” (season 5, episode 4) the place Hamm’s character has a hand transplant from a black man on dying row which then tries to strangle him, are additionally being eliminated.

Hamm and Krakowski have but to make any statements or apologies.

These episodes will now not be out there to stream on Amazon and Hulu, not air as televised reruns, and never be out there for buy on iTunes and Google Play. Finally!

So far, the fan response on Twitter has been considerably combined, with some praising her alternative, however many saying the removing by itself isn’t sufficient:

“Nope. Leave them in, and let Tina Fey answer as to why she thought blackface was acceptable or funny in multiple episodes.” “Four episodes…FOUR ..twice in one season alone. It’s been off the air for seven years but NOW they want to do this.” “I need folks do understand, NBC andTina Fey are solely doing this as a result of fo detrimental strain they might really feel in the event that they preserve it. Blackface was unhealthy in 2013 when the present stopped airing and it’s unhealthy now. “NBC and Tina Fey didn’t LEARN anything over those 7 years and if they did thats sad” “Tina Fey demanding to lockaway all the blackface 30 Rock episodes in the NBC vault is such a farce bc like…girl you wrote them…barely a decade ago?”

Other Twitics have begun to name out further initiatives Fey has had a hand in, akin to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Mean Girls:

“Remember that time Tina Fey devoted an entire episode of Kimmy Schmidt to say that minorities complaining about racist portrayals should just stop being jerks? And did so using yellowface of all things?” “Tina Fey is racist as hell, how am I simply studying about this now : – Black face in her present 30 Rock

– Yellow face in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

– Repeatedly utilizing Asian stereotypes because the butt of a joke

– Cast white actors to play Native American roles in Kimmy Schmidt“

This comes as platforms and streaming providers are combing by means of their libraries for probably racist materials for removing. Just over two weeks in the past, Gone With The Wind was faraway from the newly-launched HBO Max platform, however will quickly return with an introduction and warnings.

