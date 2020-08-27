TimTheTatman explains why Fall Guys is such a phenomenon

The web rallied around TimThe Tatman as the extremely popular Twitch banner attempted and stopped working, and stopped working, and stopped working once again to take the crown at the end of a match of Fall Guys recently. When he lastly did it, it seemed like the entire world had actually won– a little, odd reprieve in the middle of a demanding summer season.

“It was almost like everyone was pulling for the little guy,” Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar stated in an interview withThe Verge “Like I can’t do it, and everyone wanted to see me be victorious.”

“In Fortnite, there’s lots of buttons and stuff happening. Fall Guys is pretty simple.”

Fall Guys has actually become a phenomenon because the goofy 60-person parlor game introduced previously this month. Betar states the video game’s availability is part of why it’s exploding.

“It’s a really simple and easy game to understand,” he stated. “It’s three buttons. In Fortnite, there’s lots of buttons and stuff happening. Fall Guys is pretty simple. You just jump and dive and try not to fail.”

The reality that it’s so basic to follow in addition to makes it “fun and easy to watch” as banners play. As for why individuals were tuning into Betar in specific, “I’m pretty bad, so people get a kick out of it I guess.”

Betar has actually still been playing the video game because his team-mode win last …