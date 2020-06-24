Timothée Chalamet Sparks Dating Rumors With Eiza González Just 2 Months After Lily-Rose Depp Split!

Is that Timothée Chalamet curled up with another of Hollywood’s finest young actresses?

It seems so, as the 24-year-old was spotted bathing in the sun with 30-year-old Baby Driver star Eiza González earlier this week. And on a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, believe it or not. The pair have sparked a fresh episode of relationship rumors, just 8 weeks after Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp called it quits after over a year of dating.

Sheesh, which was fast!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are ‘Incredibly Close’ To Reconciling

In the snapshots, both were all smiles because the Lady Bird actor was spotted wearing blue boxer briefs (where are your swimming trunks, dude?!) while Eiza rocked a beige-colored bikini that she accessorized with necklaces and large sunglasses. Another pair of photos showed Timothée serenading his new boo with a guitar — this time around, a bit more covered up in a red t-shirt and khaki shorts — before leaning directly into kiss her.

How steamy!

It appears like their six-year age big difference isn’t affecting the obvious chemistry between them and hey, why should it? They’re both hot and enjoying this new connection, and we’d scarcely consider Eiza a “cougar” for her age — that old trope is so played out, anyway!

While neither of ’em has publicly addressed their romance yet, you may get a good look at their adorable, seaside escape (HERE).

As we touched on early in the day, this sighting comes a couple days after we learned Chalamet was no longer associated with Johnny Depp‘s daughter. Their split was made public thanks to a Vogue UK article which described the Call Me By Your Name actor as “currently single,” which perfectly may not be the case anymore. The young now-former couple met in October 2018 while working on Netflix‘s The King, and were usually spotted together enjoying the sights in New York City, where Timothée grew up. Their relationship was never made red carpet official, but their super hot PDA pics gave us all the proof we needed!

González, for her part, has quite an impressive history, having been linked to the likes of Australian actor Luke Bracey and Fergie‘s ex-husband, Josh Duhamel. The fling with Bracey was said to have started last September and seemingly fizzled out months later for undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, Eiza’s relationship with Duhamel lasted for about five months before their tough work schedules forced them to part ways, per sources at People.

This could just be another one of the quarantine romances that we’ve seen pop-up recently, or even more, who knows! We’ll keep our eyes on both of these until we hear of anything more definitive, but tells us Perezcious readers, are U feeling this pairing?