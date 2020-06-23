Timothee Chalamet Makes Out with & Serenades GF Eiza Gonzalez in Mexico

Timothee Chalamet has a new boo to call him by his name — one Eiza Gonzalez … who’s quite generous with the PDA, particularly when they’re chililn’ out in her homeland.

Timmy and Eiza — a Mexican actress he now seems to be dating after splitting up with Lily-Rose Depp — are down in Cabo San Lucas for an intimate getaway with some in friends in tow. It’s clear they truly are together … that he laid a wet one on her at one point.

But, the romancin’ didn’t end there — TC found a guitar while they certainly were all hanging poolside and started jamming out for Eiza and co. New GF appeared to dig that gesture too.

Eventually, young Tim lost the shirt and joined Eiza for a dip in the water. They absolutely look good together — especially Eiza, who showed off her hot bod with a two-piece bikini.