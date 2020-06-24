Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González Spark Romance Rumors During Mexico Getaway

Is there a brand new Hollywood romance brewing?!

Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González are the most recent celebrities to spark relationship rumors. In pictures, obtained by TMZ, the duo appeared to be having fun with a enjoyable seaside day whereas on a visit in Mexico.

In one snapshot, the 2 are all smiles, as they look like absorbing the solar on a yacht. The Lady Bird actor was noticed sporting blue boxer briefs, whereas Eiza slipped right into a beige-colored bikini that she accessorized with necklaces and giant sun shades.

Another picture confirmed the Baby Driver actress sitting in a lounge chair, whereas Timothée leaned in to kiss her. In that picture, the 24-year-old actor had lined up and sported a pink t-shirt and khaki shorts.

While the Hollywood stars have but to publicly tackle the romance rumors, this information comes practically two months after Timothée seemingly confirmed he was a single man.

In April, information broke that Timothée and Lily-Rose Depp referred to as it quits after courting for over a 12 months. The Little Women star spoke with Vogue that month, and the publication famous he was “currently single.”

The former couple’s romance bloomed in October 2018, after they labored collectively on Netflix’s The King. While the 2 by no means made their relationship pink carpet official, they steadily put their romance on display throughout journeys and outings.

As for Eiza? The 30-year-old star has been linked to Luke Bracey, Josh Duhamel and a few other Hollywood hunks.

In December, she and Luke have been photographed kissing passionately in Mexico. Prior to these pics, they made their first public look collectively in September. However, it is unclear after they determined to go their separate methods.

In 2018, Eiza and Josh dated for about five months before breaking up. “Their work schedules were tough on the relationship,” a supply advised People on the time.

It’s unknown if issues are critical between Timothée and Eiza, however one factor is evident: they’re undoubtedly enjoyable and having enjoyable in Mexico.