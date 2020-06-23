Timo Werner: Why didn’t Liverpool pursue Chelsea-bound striker? | Football News





Werner will be part of Chelsea subsequent season after they met his £45m launch clause

Liverpool had no intention of signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner – and their summer season switch plans are more likely to be compromised by the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, in accordance with Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O’Connor.

Download on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

The Premier League champions-elect missed out on the prospect to signal RB Leipzig striker Werner, who will be part of Chelsea subsequent month after they activated his €50m (£45m) launch clause.

Speaking after the goalless Merseyside derby on the weekend, Jamie Carragher referred to as on Jurgen Klopp to herald contemporary ahead gamers, claiming there’s a “massive drop off” when one of many entrance three are usually not that includes.

“The front three are as good as anyone in Europe but when just one of them isn’t playing there is a massive drop off,” Carragher defined on Sky Sports.

“Go again to the Manchester United sport earlier within the season with out Salah. I really feel that is why Liverpool nonetheless have to strengthen their entrance three.

“(Divock) Origi is a legend at the club for the goals he scored but they still need more. (Takumi) Minamino is not for me.

Liverpool vs C Palace Live on

“If they lost one of the wide players for a while through injury, they would be in trouble.”

The Africa Cup of Nations remains to be anticipated to happen early subsequent yr, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita all more likely to be lacking throughout an important level within the 2020/21 season.

Divock Origi got here off the bench within the Merseyside derby on Sunday

Liverpool’s recruitment – and the choice to not bid for Werner – was debated on the newest Premier League Weekend Review podcast forward of Crystal Palace’s journey to Anfield this week, stay on Sky Sports.

With the brand new austerity of switch budgets more likely to be enforced all through Europe, have Liverpool been pressured to place all switch plans on maintain?

“All the noises coming out of Liverpool throughout the whole Werner situation were that they had no plans to sign him,” O’Connor informed Sky Sports.

“That’s going back to the January transfer window, looking ahead to the summer, and that’s transpired to be the case. Obviously they were interested and when keeping tabs on him as one of the hottest properties in European football.

1:27 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says the ‘hugley gifted’ Timo Werner will enhance his crew subsequent season after finishing the signing of the German striker. Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says the ‘hugley gifted’ Timo Werner will enhance his crew subsequent season after finishing the signing of the German striker.

“There have been additionally options of it being a monetary concern on account of the coronavirus pandemic and with Liverpool not keen to fulfill the discharge clause that he had at RB Leipzig.

“Jamie has spoken of the necessity to herald additional high quality to complement the entrance three – in the intervening time, Liverpool are concentrating on conserving among the finest entrance threes in world soccer pleased.

“It’s an area where Liverpool could look to improve, but the noises coming out of Liverpool is that they’re having to assess things because of the impact of the coronavirus.”

‘Klopp should be cautious to not upset equilibrium’

Takumi Minamino will take time to adapt to enjoying within the Premier League

Takumi Minamino joined the membership in January from Red Bull Salzburg, and O’Connor believes the Japan ahead will take time to regulate as he appears to be like to get his nascent Liverpool profession up and operating.

Sky Sports journalist Gerard Brand believes it will be significant Liverpool construct competitors inside their squad forward of their anticipated title defence subsequent season, however he acknowledges the problem in bettering on an already-formidable first selection ahead line.

“I don’t think it’s as simple as Liverpool turning down a £50m move for Werner,” added Brand.

“It could come back to haunt them, but there are a few things that we have to consider and think beyond the ‘fantasy football’ of why Liverpool didn’t go for him.

Mohamed Salah has solely simply turned 28 and is in his prime

“What is so extremely scary for the remainder of the Premier League is that this Liverpool crew are more likely to get the file variety of factors, the file variety of wins… they have a sizeable quantity of room for enchancment.

“First of all, that comes within the form of back-up to the entrance three, however here is the difficulty: how do you signal a world-class ahead when that participant is aware of they should shift certainly one of Salah, Firmino or Mane? They’re all 28 and of their prime.

“They’d have to shift one of many these to get minutes, and it isn’t simply that. Klopp must be cautious to not upset the equilibrium of the entrance three by bringing in one other prime ahead.

“It’s one thing we have seen at Tottenham in recent times in making an attempt to get back-up for Harry Kane. Everyone is aware of that Spurs play one up prime, and Kane goes to start out as a lot as doable so you may’t realistically get a world-class back-up in.

“It’ll now be about how Liverpool can carefully build competition while also keeping the morale in the team high.”

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace stay on Sky Sports

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 stay Premier League video games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely stay on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches are being broadcast on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of stay sport.

To rejoice the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have additionally launched a number of progressive new options and updates to offer followers an much more immersive expertise and share the moments stay with household and pals on digital platforms.