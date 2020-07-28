Timo Werner wants to lead Chelsea’s ‘new era’ after £45m transfer | Football News





Chelsea’s Timo Werner trains with his brand-new team-mates at Cobham

Timo Werner states he hopes to lead Chelsea’s brand-new age and credits head coach Frank Lampard for bringing him to the club.

The German worldwide flew to London on Sunday following his ₤45 m transfer from RB Leipzig, which was concurred last month.

Werner enjoyed as Chelsea beat Wolves 2-0 to protected Champions League football for next season prior to starting ‘pre-season’ training on Monday.

The 24- year-old, who participated with his brand-new team-mates on Tuesday, states he searched for to the similarity Lampard, Didier Drogba and Petr Cech and hopes to belong to an amazing future at the club.

Timo Werner’s Germany team-mate Kai Havertz might join him in London

He informed Chelsea’s website: “I understand of the gamers prior to when they won the Champions League with Drogba, with my brand-new supervisor Frank Lampard, Petr Cech as the technical consultant.

“It is like a little dream for me but I want to become, not the same player like them, but I want to be part of a new era here so I will play to try to give my best.”

Werner likewise stated Lampard’s design of play and character was a huge reason he selected to leave Germany for the Premier League.

Werner enjoyed Chelsea get approved for the Champions League on Sunday

“He (Lampard) was the main point,” he included. “We yapped about things like system, like how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits to me.

“He is a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me as a guy. He knows me now a little bit better and it fits very good between us and now I am happy to be here.”

Kai Havertz is pressing tough to sign up with Werner at Chelsea and wants his club Bayer Leverkusen to concur a handle prior to the club’s Europa League match versus Rangers next week.

Hakim Ziyech has actually likewise started training with his Chelsea team-mates after moving from Ajax as he gets ready for the start of the brand-new Premier League on the weekend of September 12-13