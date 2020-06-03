Timo Werner: Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have 12 days to buy forward for less than £50m | Football News





RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is second solely to Robert Lewandowski within the Bundesliga top-scorers chart this season

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have 12 days to set off Timo Werner’s launch clause if they need to signal him for less than £50m.

The Germany worldwide striker’s €55m (£49m) launch clause at RB Leipzig runs out on Monday June 15.

Werner’s first-choice vacation spot continues to be Liverpool however the Premier League leaders usually are not prepared to pay the discharge clause within the present local weather.

Chelsea and Manchester United have additionally held talks about signing the 24-year-old.

Werner desires to transfer to a Champions League membership, the place he’ll play often.

Werner scored a hat-trick towards Mainz final week, and was on the right track once more towards Cologne on Monday night time

He signed a contract extension final summer time which ties him down to Leipzig till 2023 and has scored 32 instances this season, together with 25 objectives in 29 Bundesliga video games.

A number of weeks in the past, it had been assumed Leipzig might be tempted to promote Werner for a decrease charge after the clause expires, the considering being that the coronavirus pandemic would trigger costs to drop when the switch window opens.

That was earlier than Sunday, when Paris Saint-Germain agreed to take up their £51m choice to signal Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan.

Werner is three years youthful than Icardi and, if the Argentine is the benchmark, then Leipzig are unlikely to let Werner go for less than £50m.

Bayern Munich backed out of a €30m deal to signal Werner 12 months in the past and the participant appeared to rule out a transfer to Munich this summer time when he stated final month that he would like to transfer overseas.

Inter Milan needed to signal him however their sporting director Piero Ausilio stated final week that Werner wouldn’t be transferring to the membership.

In an interview with Viasport in February, Werner stated Liverpool had been the very best crew on the planet and he has additionally described Jurgen Klopp as the very best supervisor on the planet.