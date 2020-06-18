Timo Werner joins Chelsea in £49m move from RB Leipzig

Chelsea have completed the signing of German international Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, the club have confirmed.

The 24-year-old joins on a five-year deal understood to be worth in the location of £170,000 weekly.

Werner will link up together with his new teammates at the end of the current Bundesliga season but will not be permitted play for the Blues in any competition until next term.





Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Liverpool tracked Werner for some time while Manchester United were also interested nevertheless the Blues stole a march on their rivals with Frank Lampard specially keen to include some more firepower to his squad.

The promise of regular first-team football and Lampard’s vision for both the player and the club are understood to possess been key to the move going through the line.

Werner becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the summertime window following Hakim Ziyech’s arrival from Ajax which was agreed earlier in the day this year.

More follows…