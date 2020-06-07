Timo Werner: Chelsea’s move for RB Leipzig forward suits both parties, says Michael Ballack | Football News





Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leizpig

Timo Werner’s impending move to Chelsea is a transfer that suits both the gamer and the club, says former Blues midfielder Michael Ballack.

RB Leipzig forward Werner, who is the second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga this year, is set to participate Chelsea once the transfer window opens by the end of the summer season.

Werner has a £49.4m release clause – which expires on Monday June 15 – in his Leipzig contract, and Chelsea have offered him a £200,000-per-week deal.

They look to have beaten Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United to the 24-year-old’s signing, and former Germany captain Ballack believes the move is a sensible one.

He told Sky Germany: “I think it’s a great decision for both sides. For Timo, because he fits there, as the way that he plays football suits him.

Michael Ballack joined Chelsea from Bayern Munich inside 2006 plus won 4 major trophies at Stamford Bridge

“I believe that, with Chelsea, he made the decision for a new club in which he has a far better chance of enjoying, which is required for him.

“The group will be remanufactured, it will certainly become strengthened plus Chelsea may spend a lot pounds to be competitive at the top once more.

“A good youthful team has been built presently there, it is very guaranteeing. He [would be] playing combined with even better gamers than in Leipzig.”

Werner has been one of many standout gamers in Germany this season, wonderful goals possess helped Leipzig to third put in place the Bundesliga with merely four complements remaining.

But Ballack says Werner will have to increase even more when he is to achieve success in the Premier League, expressing: “The regarding games inside England is usually higher since there are so many online games.

“You need to have your own personal well-organised beat, live a proper life and steer clear of injuries.

Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally feels RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner would have been a good suit at Chelsea and says the player's versatility could make him a massive asset in Stamford Bridge

“[It is] very important to increase your strength inside duels. It is more challenging for strikers in England because the referees don’t whistle for almost everything.

“But Werner will get used to the Premier League quickly – he’s fast, powerful and strong in duels.”

Why Werner is becoming a member of Chelsea

By Kaveh Solhekol, Sky Sports News reporter

The coronavirus pandemic means that golf clubs have been significantly cutting their particular transfer costs, but Chelsea are possessed by the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich plus £49m seems like a fair cost for a new prolific 24-year-old forward who will be still youthful enough to get a high resell value whenever he results in Stamford Bridge.

The negotiations together with Leipzig are now being handled simply by Chelsea movie director Marina Granovskaia and the a couple of clubs do business previous summer once the promising Ethan Ampadu shifted from Stamford Bridge in order to Leipzig upon loan.

After Chelsea agreed a deal breaker in basic principle to signal RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, functioning back several of his / her best targets for Germany

Frank Lampard also offers more money to pay than a few of his competitors because, whilst clubs for example Real Madrid and Barcelona were shelling out fortunes previous summer, Chelsea were helping an exchange ban.

When contemplating where he would move to the summer, Werner made it very clear he wished to play in the Champions League. Chelsea will reboot the Premier League time of year in 4th place, about three points in front of Manchester United. Fifth location may be adequate for Champions League certification this season when Manchester City lose their particular appeal in opposition to their European ban.

