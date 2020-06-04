Timo Werner: Chelsea favourites to sign RB Leipzig striker | Football News





Timo Werner is set to leave Red Bull Leipzig this summer

Chelsea are actually favourites to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner with one last decision expected early a few weeks.

The Germany international has a €55m (£49.4m) release clause which expires on Monday June 15.

One source close to the player says Werner could be happy to play for Chelsea despite indicating his preference to move to Liverpool.

Werner also described Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp because the “best coach in the world”.

Werner’s Bundesliga stats this season

The 24-year-old wants to move to a Champions League club, where he’ll play regularly.

He signed a contract extension last summer which ties him down to Leipzig until 2023 and has scored 32 times this season, including 25 goals in 29 Bundesliga games.

Bayern Munich backed out of a €30m deal to sign Werner 12 months ago and the gamer appeared to rule out a move to Munich come early july when that he said last month he would prefer to move abroad.

Inter Milan wanted to sign him but their sporting director Piero Ausilio said last week that Werner wouldn’t normally be moving to the club.