Timo Werner: Chelsea complete signing of RB Leipzig forward | Football News





Timo Werner has completed his proceed to Chelsea

Chelsea have completed the signing of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, at the mercy of a medical.

The Germany international has agreed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and becomes Chelsea’s 2nd signing of the summer after Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea have agreed to pay €50m (£45m) to trigger the release clause of Werner, who is set to earn more than €10m (£9m) per season in England.

Werner has made an overall total of 157 appearances for RB Leipzig, scoring 93 goals and making 40 assists.

More to follow along with…