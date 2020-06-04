Timo Werner: Chelsea agree deal in principle to sign RB Leipzig striker | Football News





Timo Werner is set to leave RB Leipzig for Chelsea

Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

The Germany international striker features a €55m (£49.4m) release clause which expires on Monday June 15.

Chelsea have offered a £200,000-a-week contract to Werner, who also interested Liverpool and Manchester United.

He had publicly indicated his preference to move to Premier League leaders Liverpool however they were unwilling to pay the release clause in the current climate.

Werner’s Bundesliga stats this year

Werner had also described Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp since the “best coach in the world”.

That allowed Chelsea to move in for their number 1 forward target, and the 24-year-old is happy to play for Frank Lampard’s side. His priority happens to be to sign for a Champions League club where he can play regularly.

Werner will join Hakim Ziyech, who’s joining from Ajax for £33m on July 1, as new additions at Stamford Bridge this summer following their transfer ban being lifted by FIFA in December a year ago.

Chelsea were unable to sign players last year and opted perhaps not to bring in any acquisitions in January, alternatively focusing on their main targets this summer.

The club are also interested in bringing in a brand new left-back, with Leicester’s Ben Chilwell their number one target.

Timo Werner has scored 31 goals in 40 games this year

Analysis: No surprise Werner in such high demand

Sky Sports’ Nick Wright…

“Werner’s name has long been associated with Liverpool, however they were not the sole Premier League club said to be monitoring him.

“It is barely surprising he is a player in demand. Over the course of the past four years with RB Leipzig, the 24-year-old has generated himself among the most exciting young players in the Bundesliga.

“This season has been his most useful yet, with 31 goals scored in 40 games so far, taking his over all total for RB Leipzig to 92 in 154 appearances. For the German national side, he features a total of 11 goals in 29 games.

“His RB Leipzig tally for this season includes four goals in the Champions League, certainly one of which came during Leipzig’s 1-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in February.

“The most Werner’s goals have come from the central striking position this year, but he is tactically flexible – RB Leipzig have used nine different formations in the Bundesliga this season – and he is also comfortable playing in wide positions, specially when cutting inside from the left.

“Another factor in Werner’s favour is his age. The forward has already amassed closed to 300 senior appearances since making his professional debut for Stuttgart in 2013, but he only turned 24 last month.”