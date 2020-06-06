Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are ‘great’, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp | Football News





Liverpool look set to overlook signing Germany internationals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Bundesliga stars Timo Werner and Kai Havertz as “great” players, despite seemingly passing up on the opportunity to sign either of them come july 1st.

RB Leipzig striker Werner was heavily associated with a proceed to Anfield, but Chelsea are now near to signing the Germany forward – even though Leipzig’s managing director has denied a deal has been completed.

And Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Havertz – still another rising international star of interest to the Reds – is really a target for Bayern Munich, with reports in Germany suggesting which will be his next destination.

Klopp confirmed his admiration for both of his compatriots, but explained that uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic complicated any hopes Liverpool had of signing them.

Jurgen Klopp says the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted Liverpool’s transfer plans

“There are a lot of good players on this planet,” Klopp told Sky Germany. “Timo Werner is a great player, Kai Havertz is a great player.

“Right time, opportunity – every thing has to bond. Six, seven weeks ago, we didn’t know if we’re able to play again this year. If we hadn’t played the 2nd half of the growing season, we would have thought, ‘OK, when is it possible to play football again?’ And now it starts right away.

“We act as if everything is already settled. It’s not settled. We use this little loophole we’ve been left to play football again. Everything else we have to see the moment it happens. We can’t pretend now that everything’s going to be fine in the future.”

‘Timo Werner is in the driving seat’

RB Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff says Werner’s release clause has not yet been triggered, but insists the forward is “in the driving seat” for a potential move.

Werner was in action for RB Leipzig against Paderborn on Saturday

Chelsea are comprehended to have agreed a deal in principle to sign Werner for €55m (£49.4), with the 24-year-old set to earn £200,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge.

Werner played the full 90 minutes on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with bottom side Paderborn, which kept Leipzig occupying the 3rd of four Bundesliga Champions League qualification places.

“We’re concentrating on the final games in the league. We want to qualify for the Champions League. That’s the only thing we are discussing with Timo right now,” Mintzlaff told Sky Germany.

“It was important for us to extend the contract with him. We did that last summer, because it is important for our young club that no player leaves at no cost.

2:01 After Chelsea agreed a deal in principle to sign Werner, we look right back at a few of his most useful goals for Germany After Chelsea agreed a deal in principle to sign Werner, we look right back at a few of his most useful goals for Germany

“Of course there is this exit clause, which we put in the contract to give him the opportunity to take the next step. Now Timo Werner is in the driver’s seat, not us. Until now, neither Werner has pulled the clause, nor has any club sent us a transfer contract.”

Asked specifically in regards to a move to Chelsea, Mintzlaff responded: “No, we haven’t had an exchange with Chelsea yet. So we have nothing to report. Timo Werner is a player of RB Leipzig. He has signaled a few weeks ago that he is working on a transfer. But so far, there is no closed deal yet.

“If Timo Werner would change, then we are sure that we can find a solution with the new club, that he can play the Bundesliga season with us to the end, whenever that is. With the Champions League, we can’t discuss it until we know when the Champions League will take place. That won’t be decided until mid-June.”

Financial caution the truth – Klopp

Klopp seemed to suggest that Liverpool are unwilling to construct major transfer fees in today’s economic climate, and that it will be contradictory to take action while potentially having to ask players to take paid off wages.

Havertz is likely to join Bayern Munich from Bayern Leverkusen, based on reports in Germany

“There are all sorts of rumours in England about who Manchester United are going to pick, Chelsea are going to pick,” that he said.

“It’s rather quiet here (at Liverpool) at the moment, I do believe it’s safe to say. If you want to go on it seriously and run a standard business and depend on income and don’t know how much you may earn… specially because we don’t know once we can start using spectators again.

“At the moment, all clubs are losing money. Without spectators, we need to pay back the growing season tickets and probably sell none next year. At least maybe without the first 10 or 15 games. The VIP areas will not be packed and the tickets won’t be sold. This may have an impact on other partners and things will look somewhat different.

“Discussing with the players about things like salary waivers and on the other hand buying a player for £50-60m, we have to explain.”