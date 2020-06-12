Time for Pence to jump ship? (opinion)

Former President George W. Bush and Sens. Mitt Romney, Republican stalwarts, won’t support his re-election. Other GOPers, like former House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner, have not indicated where they stand while Sen. Lisa Murkowski is “ struggling ” with the decision.

With a schism forming, the time is ripe for a high-level official to make the dramatic break that would signal that some body is ready to stand as the leader of the post-Trump Republican Party. I’d nominate for this job, Vice President Mike Pence. Unprecedented? Pretty much. But the Trump era is unprecedented too, and Pence signaled, when he agreed that he could be Trump’s running mate, that that he’s willing to do the unexpected.

At this point, as President Trump’s support weakens , Pence should weigh the merits of declaring he won’t be vice president for a possible second term. There’s a quarrel that Pence’s status in Trumpworld may be endangered anyway. If the President continues to trail Joe Biden by double digits in the polls this summer of course, if the Democratic contender picks a woman of color for his running mate, that he could be tempted to shake up his ticket by selecting Nikki Haley or another candidate for VP. Such a move could bring back a number of the white suburban women Trump needs to win re-election and remind everyone that he’s not just a typical politician.

If we cast our minds back to the distant (feeling) summer of 2016 we can observe that Trump was repellent to many conventional Republican leaders who considered his ugly way of talking and his record of scandal — many involving allegations of sexual misconduct — and stood at arm’s length. Who could have imagined, then, that a puritanical governor of Indiana who refused to lunch alone with a female colleague and, according to Rolling Stone, called his wife “ mother ,” would harness himself to the thrice-married often-bankrupted Trump?

