Time for Pence to jump ship? (opinion)

Former President George W. Bush and Sens. Mitt Romney, Republican stalwarts, won’t support
his re-election. Other GOPers,
like former House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner, have not indicated where they stand while Sen. Lisa Murkowski is “struggling
” with the decision.
With a schism forming, the time is ripe for a high-level official to make the dramatic break that would signal that some body is ready to stand as the leader of the post-Trump Republican Party. I’d nominate for this job, Vice President Mike Pence. Unprecedented? Pretty much. But the Trump era is unprecedented too, and Pence signaled, when he agreed that he could be Trump’s running mate, that that he’s willing to do the unexpected.
At this point, as President Trump’s support weakens
, Pence should weigh the merits of declaring he won’t be vice president for a possible second term. There’s a quarrel that Pence’s status in Trumpworld may be endangered anyway. If the President continues to trail Joe Biden by double digits in the polls this summer of course, if the Democratic contender picks a woman of color for his running mate, that he could be tempted to shake up his ticket by selecting Nikki Haley or another candidate for VP. Such a move could bring back a number of the white suburban women Trump needs to win re-election and remind everyone that he’s not just a typical politician.
If we cast our minds back to the distant (feeling) summer of 2016 we can observe that Trump was repellent to many conventional Republican leaders who considered his ugly way of talking and his record of scandal — many involving allegations of sexual misconduct — and stood at arm’s length. Who could have imagined, then, that a puritanical governor of Indiana who refused to lunch alone with a female colleague
and, according to Rolling Stone, called his wife “mother
,” would harness himself to the thrice-married often-bankrupted Trump?
Although the others were confused when Pence made his fateful decision, it affirmed what many Hoosiers long knew: Behind that mild-mannered persona lurks a savvy and opportunistic politician. Pence was, during the time when Trump came calling, a not-so-popular governor
of a mid-sized state with grand ambitions. (As reported in my own co-authored biography of Pence, he had first voiced White House dreams as a young child.)
In addition to his big dreams, Pence possessed a certain knack for focusing on how modern Republican politics worked. Two failed runs for Congress in 1988 and 1990
light emitting diode him to a long stint as a radio and TV personality
where he fashioned himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf” or someone who was “conservative,” but “not angry about it.”
As his announcing gigs helped him hone his speaking style, the reactions he heard from listeners and viewers helped him understand the blend of right wing Christianity and conservative politics that may be potently effective in small town and rural America. When that he was ready to get back in to politics his pro-business stands made him attractive to donor companies like the Club for Growth
, which helped him fill a winning war chest. Later came backing from the deep-pocketed conservative Koch Brothers
whose imprimatur almost certainly made like-minded GOP donors cherish Pence.
Well established as a Christian Right political figure who was simply an extremely effective fundraiser, the only real cloud hovering over Pence in 2016 was in the home in Indiana where mistakes and missteps threatened his future. Trump’s offer gave him a graceful exit
— much better to proceed than be defeated — and a longshot chance at higher office. The bet paid.
As veep, Pence has combined abject loyalty and frequent well-timed absences to stay static in Trump’s good graces while avoiding many controversies. He didn’t win a truly high-profile assignment until, after the administration’s big early mistakes were made, that he was named head of the Coronavirus Task Force
. He’s distinguished himself from Trump by speaking serenely, getting combined with the nation’s governors, and spending so much time. And by ceding center stage whenever the President wanted it, he also avoided becoming the focus of critics.
Last week, because the country erupted in protests following the death of George Floyd, Pence was not present when federal officers cruelly cleared away demonstrators and the President walked to St. John’s Church
and wordlessly hoisted a Bible to signify something about his leadership. Pence was also absent when, on the following day, Trump performed a similar display at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine.
The pandemic and tide of anti-racism sentiment has revealed the limitations of the President as a leader and of his law-and-order posturing. With the election significantly less than five months away, Trump is in grave risk of losing his bid for a second term. This could be why, weeks hence, the Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee urged
its candidates to, for their very own good, limit the praise they heap on the incumbent.
With party stalwart Colin Powell
announcing he will support Trump’s opponent Joe Biden, and many others
reportedly leaning that way, an opening can be obtained for some body with an enthusiastic sense of where the political winds blow, a strong instinct for self-advancement, resources of their own and a successful willingness to surprise.
Conditions are perfect, put simply, for Mike Pence to observe that either he needs to save money time along with his family or believes the President would benefit from the excitement that would come were that he to run with a brand new face — perhaps former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — beside him. Pence could resign, saying Trump is simply too loyal to fire him, and graciously make a path for himself to get to be the new leader of the GOP come the defeat of the Trump-Haley ticket in November.
