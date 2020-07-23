Timberland Men’s White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot



Price: $56.55

(as of Jul 23,2020 22:53:13 UTC – Details)





Imported

Rubber sole

Shaft measures approximately 4.75″ from arch

Our White Ledge Men’s Hiking Boots have premium full-grain waterproof leather uppers, seam-sealed waterproof construction, and rustproof speed lace hardware with hooks at top for secure lacing.

LOOK NO FURTHER for trail-ready performance and style. Our selection of men’s hiking boots, waterproof hiking boots, casual boots, and casual shoes is designed to fit in with your outdoor-ready ensembles.

TIMBERLAND HAS YOU COVERED whether you’re looking for men’s boots, women’s boots, or kids boots. For the best in hiking boots, rain boots, work boots, casual shoes & boots & more, choose Timberland.