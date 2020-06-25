Tim Scott hammers ‘despicable’ Democrats for blocking JUSTICE Act: ‘They’re not serious about police reform’

“All we needed to complement the president’s executive order,” Scott went on, “was the Democrats to show and become counted. Just a few Democrats, not 46. Just seven Democrats and we couldn’t get seven people to arrive at the dining table.

SENATE REPUBLICANS’ POLICE REFORM BILL FAILS ON TEST VOTE AMID DEM OPPOSITION

“They’re not serious about police reform,” Scott added. “Instead, what they’re serious about using police reform as a campaign issue this November. That is despicable.”

Scott’s legislation, the JUSTICE Act, needed 60 votes to proceed to debate in the Senate. It fell five votes short, with three Democrats supporting opening debate. (Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., initially voted “Yea” but switched his vote to “No” for parliamentary reasons.)

The defeat of the JUSTICE Act efficiently stalls police reform in Congress for now, even if the House approves its own measure on Thursday, despite a nationwide movement for reform since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Scott also criticized presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his support of the 1994 crime bill, saying Trump was wanting to put right Biden’s “bad decision.”

“[The Senate] passed a crime bill that his Democratic opponents said locked up, disproportionately, African-American men,” Scott said of Biden. “And it took President Trump to come along through the First Step Act and reverse the carnage, the damage, the disrespect done to the black community. He reversed it. President Trump made up for the bad decisions of Vice President Biden.”

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, praised Scott’s work on the problem for turning his wrath on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“What [have] I learned about Tim Scott? He speaks from the heart,” Graham said. “He can not be intimidated. And he’s wanting to solve an issue. He’s experienced things I’ve not experienced because I’m white.

“I’m from South Carolina. Tim’s from South Carolina and Tim took to the floor of the United States Senate today to make it better, particularly for young black men, and Chuck Schumer basically told us to go to hell.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.