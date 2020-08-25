Tim Scott delivers powerful speech touching on race and the ‘promise of America’

Scott, the just Black Republican in the United States Senate, opened by raising the coronavirus and conjuring up the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — 2 unarmed African Americans who were eliminated by cops this year.

“(O)ur country is experiencing something none of us envisioned. From a global pandemic, to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, 2020 has tested our nation in ways we haven’t seen for decades,” Scott stated.

Scott stated that this coming election is “not solely about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It’s about the promise of America.”

Scott, who has actually called some of President Donald Trump’s tweets “ indefensible ” and “ racially offensive ” informed citizens to “not to look simply at what the candidates say … but to look back at what they’ve done.”

He charged that Biden would not protect minority neighborhoods, raising Biden’s assistance for a 1994 criminal offense expense typically blamed for variations in the United States criminal justice system, and slamming his inactiveness to helpHistorically Black Colleges and Universities “Joe Biden said if a Black man didn’t vote for him, he wasn’t truly Black. Joe Biden said Black people are a monolithic community. Joe Biden said poor kids can be just as smart as white kids. And while his words are one thing, his actions take it to a whole new level,” Scott included. The senator likewise slammed cancel culture and boasted financial chances for minorities he stated were enabled by Trump and the Republican program. “We are constantly aiming to …

