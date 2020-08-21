Tim McGraw jokes he’s been married to Faith Hill for ’82 years’

Looking back at their nearly 24 years of marriage, McGraw stated the time has actually zipped and: “We figure in our market, it resembles 82 years.”

“It’s kind of like dog years, you have to count each year as seven,” he quipped in a current E! News interview.

The couple has been quarantining with their 3 children Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18 and McGraw stated they have actually maximized the time together while being “homebodies.”

“Date nights have been really cool for the last four weeks,” he stated.

The household, including their children was evaluated and cleared. They went to their home and they have not left, the 20-time Grammy candidate stated.

“We had a great time just hanging out,” included the 53-year-old. “I mean, it was probably one of the most special times we’ve had as a family in a long, long time. And despite all the craziness going on in the world, we had a great four weeks together.”

On Friday, McGraw launched his very first solo album in 5 years, entitled “Here on Earth,” and Hill exposed on Instagram that she and the household had actually prepared a relaxing album …