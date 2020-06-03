Tim Jernigan’s Houston Texans move falls through | NFL News





Tim Jernigan is not heading to Houston Texans

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive deal with is again on the free-agent market after saying he’ll not be becoming a member of the Houston Texans.

The 27-year-old defensive deal with agreed to a cope with the Texans on April 1 however by no means signed a contract.

Jernigan had reportedly agreed a one-year contract value as much as $3.75m, together with a assured $1.25m.

Posting on social media, he wrote: “Guess I’m not going to Houston..but the show not over.”

The Houston Chronicle cited an nameless supply saying Jernigan is wholesome and was cleared by famous again surgeon Robert Watkins, however the newspaper reviews the participant by no means took a bodily with the Texans.

Selected by the Ravens within the second spherical of the 2014 draft, Jernigan began 26 of his 43 video games with Baltimore earlier than he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in April 2017.

The Eagles gave him a four-year, $48m deal in November 2017, nonetheless Jernigan underwent surgical procedure in 2018 to repair a herniated again disk and was hampered by a foot harm in 2019.

He has appeared in solely 13 video games over the previous two seasons mixed and has recorded 132 tackles and one interception in 71 profession video games from 53 begins with the Ravens and the Eagles.

Philadelphia changed Jernigan in March by awarding free agent Javon Hargrave a three-year, $39m contract.