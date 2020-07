Price: $25.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 01:20:27 UTC – Details)





MEDIUM ROAST: Tim Hortons Original Blend is perfectly balanced with a smooth finish

100% ARABICA: We only use coffee beans sourced from the most renowned coffee growing regions of Central and South America

QUALITY AT HOME: For use in automatic filter coffee makers

CANADA’S FAVORITE COFFEE: Tim Hortons has a variety of popular blends to enjoy at home. Choose from Original, Dark, Decaf, Hazelnut, French Vanilla or 100% Colombian