Tim Graham: Rioting in liberal cities puts left-wing media’s hypocritical coverage on full display

If conservative protesters are not overlooked, they’re probably to be represented as a threat to respectful society … even when the demonstrations are nonviolent. Ten years earlier, when the tea ceremony put together on Capitol Hill to oppose the passage of Obamacare as unconstitutional, “ugly” was the network term for the tone of the demonstrations.

FEDERAL AGENTS TO BEGIN LEAVING PORTLAND’S DOWNTOWN: DHS, OREGON GUV

“Late word from Washington tonight about just how ugly the crowds gathered outside the Longworth Office Building have become,” cautioned David Muir on March 20,2010 “We learned that as Congressman Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri was leaving his office, someone in the crowd spit on him. There are also reports of racial and homophobic slurs, one targeting Congressman John Lewis, the famous civil rights champion, and the other involving Congressman Barney Frank. You can listen in for yourself.”

But Cleaver’s claim and the N-word being chewed out Lewis were never ever shown. Andrew Breitbart promised to offer $100,000 to the United Negro College Fund if anybody might show the slurs, and nobody had the products.

More from Opinion

Over at CBS, anchor Bob Schieffer doubled down stating that “a yearlong debate that’s been rancorous and mean from the start turned even nastier yesterday.”

Let’s repeat: These “nasty” right-wingers were implicated of stating mean words. There was no robbery, rioting, burning, vandalism or violence. No one’s life or limbs were in risk.

Fast- forward 10 years to2020 Left- wingers in Portland and other cities are tearing things down, burning things up and tossing projectiles at cops. Hundreds of officers are being hurt. Several have actually possibly suffered irreversible eye damage from high-powered lasers.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO REGISTER FOR OUR VIEWPOINT NEWSLETTER

But the protesters and rioters are now on the left, so the weasel words and the euphemisms circulation. Reporters mumble about “mostly peaceful” demonstrations. None of these “objective” referees determine the tone of the left as perhaps “rancorous” and “mean” and “nasty.” When you’re opposing law enforcement officers and federal guard, there’s no requirement to use dignified discourse.

Compare David Muir in 2010 to David Muir on July27 He stated: “Now to those protests turning violent. Demonstrators squaring off with federal officers in Portland, Oregon. Protests over racial injustice intensifying. Local leaders say the federal presence is only fueling this.”

Muir and his associates have a genuine chicken-or-the-egg issue here. Federal gatekeeper showed up to protect federal residential or commercial property under attack from violent leftists. How is it that ABC is all of a sudden attempting to sound “fair and balanced” when it pertains to “local leaders” trying to ruin a federal structure, something all of us fund with our taxes?

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ABC’s Twitter account sounded even worse when leftists appeared in Oakland: “Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified.” If somebody were to punch David Muir in the face, would it be thought about a “peaceful demonstration intensified”?

This double basic highlights what we have actually long understood. The media use no benefit for conservatives and Republicans being great and respectful. These producers of “news” have the audacity to provide themselves daily as the credible referees of our democracy. But they look for to avoid any damage as the left releases vicious invective and violence.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO LEARN MORE BY TIM GRAHAM