Tim Graham: Liberal media forgo airing Trump live, opting instead for biased commentary

Now President Trump is running for reelection, and CNN and MSNBC turned in the contrary direction. When the president traveled to Tulsa, Okla., for his first indoor rally in months on June 20, MSNBC showed its viewers only three minutes and 45 seconds of Trump’s patter, or 3.7 percent of the 101-minute speech. CNN aired even less, clocking in of them costing only 3 minutes and 25 seconds, or 3.4 %. The network hate-talked on the rest of the event.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SLAMS UNIVISION AS ‘MSNBC EN ESPAÑOL,’ ACCUSES NETWORK OF DECEPTIVE COVERAGE OF MT RUSHMORE SPEECH

On July 3, Trump stepped to the microphone under Mount Rushmore at 10:50 p.m. Eastern time and spoke for 42 minutes. MSNBC only aired 4 minutes and 44 seconds, about 11 percent of the speech.

CNN offered zero minutes and zero seconds.

In early evening of July 4, the president spoke from the south lawn of the White House for 29 minutes. MSNBC offered 8 minutes of live coverage.

CNN again offered zero, zip, zilch.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker is apparently suggesting this president is really loathsome, his lies so terrible, that letting him speak survive his 24/7 talk channel is some type of offense against democracy and truth. Trump was gloriously newsworthy as a bombastic candidate who ruin Jeb Bush. He’s not newsworthy as president.

This is quite a contrast with Joe Biden’s first press conference in 89 days on June 30. CNN and MSNBC carried the complete 50-minute shebang live … and thus did Fox News. Fox covered each one of these Trump and Biden events live.

The greatest and most obvious media distortion is the notion that the president is poisonously stoking a one-sided “culture war,” and that every one on the left is really a model of unity and civil discourse. No one is ripping statues down; nobody is rioting in the streets; no one says anything “dark and divisive” about how America is only excellent in the overactive imaginations of white nationalists — that’s the impression left by your “reality-based press.”

PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor announced on MSNBC that Trump was “fitting in this history that is, in some ways, a Republican history about the idea that they’re really looking at white resentment … President Trump is saying, ‘I want to be on the side of the myth of America.'”

CNN week-end anchor Ana Cabrera labeled the Mount Rushmore speech “incredibly divisive” and lamented that on “such an important day for all Americans … the president has still continued to really only speak to his base, not to all Americans this holiday weekend.”

That’s inadvertently hilarious … because CNN refused to let him talk with its “base.”

