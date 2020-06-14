Tim Graham: Anti-Trump media coverage of president amounts to free advertising for Biden

Rich Noyes of the Media Research Center discovered that from March 4 (when Joe Biden had ostensibly wrapped up the Democratic nomination) through May 31, Trump coverage on the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts was 94 % negative. In May, it was 99.5 percent negative – an all-time low.

NEWT GINGRICH: IF BIDEN, PELOSI AND SCHUMER COME IN CHARGE IN 2021 INCOMPARABLE THIS NIGHTMARE

There were 474 evaluative comments about President Trump during this period, and 445 were negative. By contrast, there have been only 85 evaluations of Biden, and 51 were negative (61 percent).

More from Opinion

This sounds a lot like the warp and woof of the 2016 campaign coverage, during which Trump drew the lion’s share of media attention plus it was overwhelmingly negative, while Hillary Clinton seemed like an afterthought.

Even within the last few three months of the campaign, Trump was evaluated four times up to Clinton. The Democrats thought that made her a shoo-in. It didn’t prove that way.

Here’s the situation for them. Anyone who has spent time with one of these networks knows they have a throbbing, swelling urge to destroy Trump politically. They can’t possibly be considered “referees” of presidential campaigns. One reason they have been so angry about the fate of “democracy” is they can not stand it when voters ignore their incessant advice.

The liberal media are giving protective coverage to Lovable Grandpa Joe.

Jonah Goldberg recently wrote a column in which that he argued that Trump must think his voters are idiots since he proclaims he is running against the media instead of Biden. Obviously, the media aren’t on the ballot. But Biden’s attacks on the president cannot possibly match the media’s 24/7 aggression and firepower. They are not some irrelevant bystanders, especially since Biden is campaigning from the cold screen.

The liberal media are giving protective coverage to Lovable Grandpa Joe. Noyes reported that ABC, CBS and NBC could barely muster three minutes of airtime on what Biden told black voters that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” NBC gave it a matter of seconds. ABC and CBS both rushed to “balance” the story with negative Trump news. CBS showed Biden was leading among black voters, 90 % to 3 percent.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

When it became known that Biden, in his last days as vice president, joined an inventory of other Obama administration officials requesting the “unmasking” of an American who turned out to be incoming Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn – which led to a smear about the retired Army lieutenant general being truly a Russian pawn – the story drew merely 62 seconds of coverage: 55 seconds on ABC, 7 seconds on CBS and none on NBC.

Voters who rely on these cynics for “news” wouldn’t even understand the Big Picture: that Team Obama improperly spied on the Trump campaign and was still trying to ruin Trump’s presidency through the transition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden’s TV interviews are plagued by please-trash-Trump questions, such as this beaut from MSNBC’s Brian Williams: “What is President Trump’s level of culpability – what’s his level of responsibility, say, toward the illness and fatalities we’re witnessing every few minutes these days?”

This sums up the tone of the most recent evening news: How many Americans has Trump killed? Anti-Trump partisans in the media hope their nightly onslaughts demoralize Trump voters and energize Biden backers. But to many Americans, this is not journalism. It’s poorly disguised campaign advertising.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY TIM GRAHAM