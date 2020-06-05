Tim Davie to replace Tony Hall as BBC director general

Tim Davie, the top of BBC Studios, is to replace Tony Hall as director-general of the BBC, the company has introduced.

Mr Davie mentioned he was “honoured” by the appointment and mentioned it got here at “a critical time for the UK” when the worth of the BBC to many Britons had been made clear.

“Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and impartiality,” he mentioned in an announcement.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

He added: ”Looking ahead, we are going to want to speed up change in order that we serve all our audiences on this fast-moving world. Much nice work has been completed, however we are going to proceed to reform, clarify decisions and keep related. I’m very assured we are able to do that due to the superb groups of people who work on the BBC.”

BBC Studios is the company’s industrial arm, promoting its content material overseas to bolster earnings derived from the licence payment.

Mr Davie has beforehand served as appearing director-general. He took the reins in 2012 following the resignation of George Entwhistle over a Newsnight report into youngster abuse that wrongly implicated a Conservative peer.

Sir David Clementi, chair of the BBC Board, mentioned: “Tim has a powerful monitor document as the CEO of BBC Studios and is among the most revered names within the trade. His management and expertise, each exterior the BBC and inside, will make sure that we’re effectively positioned to meet the alternatives and challenges of the approaching years. Tim has an enthusiasm and vitality for reform, whereas holding expensive to the core mission of the BBC.

“We know that the trade is present process unprecedented change and the organisation faces important challenges as effectively as alternatives. I’m assured that Tim is the proper individual to lead the BBC as it continues to reform and alter.

“My focus for the remainder of my own term as chairman, until February of next year, will be to ensure that there is a smooth and successful handover and that the BBC continues to serve audiences across the whole of the UK.”

The BBC is being pressured to make main cutbacks so as to pay for its new duty of subsidising licence charges for over-75s. Earlier this yr, 450 deliberate job cuts within the information division have been placed on maintain so the company might proceed to cowl the coronavirus pandemic.