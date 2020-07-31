Tim Allen responds to himself trending on Twitter: ‘I’m DYING to know’

According to Gossip Cop, the name actually started trending when Dan Katz of Barstool Sports made a joke about Allen, offering up codes for a “Madden” game in exchange for correctly identifying the former “Home Improvement” star.

“I will give away 5 free ‘Madden’ codes to anyone who quote tweets this with the correct name of this person,” wrote Katz alongside a photo of Allen.

Of course, fans’ responses began pouring in, and as of publication, the tweet had received 1,400 comments, 1,800 retweets and 2,600 likes.

Between the tweets and the responses, Allen’s name became a trending topic, leading to jokes that used the hashtag “#RIPTimAllen” — a nod to Twitter’s ability to spread news such as celebrity deaths, whether it’s true or not.

After trending for a few hours in the early morning, Allen took to Twitter himself to address the jokes.

“Imagine my surprise when I woke up this morning to a beautiful day in Michigan only to find out I’m dead?!” he said online. “How did it happen? Can anyone tell me? I’m DYING to know.”

He concluded: “#DeadManWalking.”

“Ok, I figured it out,” he later added in a separate tweet. “Some nosey neighbor saw what I was having for lunch and ‘figured’ I was going to die.”

The message also contained a photo of two packaged hot dogs.

A handful of fans commented on Allen’s tweet, joining in on the fun.

“We should start a memorial shrine near your house. Instead of flowers, folks bring new power tools,” said a follower. “I’ll volunteer to clean it up in a couple of days.”

“Given what happened in ‘Home Improvement’… the possibilities are almost endless,” joked another.

Referencing the popular “Santa Clause” film franchise Allen starred in, a third added: “You fell off a roof right? Now someone else gets to be you?”

It’s a good thing Allen seems to be sticking around for a while, as he recently announced that his current show, “Last Man Standing,” has been renewed for a ninth season.