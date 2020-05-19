Tim Allen happily announces ‘Last Man Standing’ has been renewed for Season 9

The actor, 66, introduced on Twitter that the FOX present has been picked up for one other season.

“Good news. Today Fox announced Last Man Standing is on for season 9!!!!” Allen tweeted.

Just final month the comic spoke with Fox News in regards to the present, during which he performs a father of three. In actual life, Allen has two daughters, Katherine 31, and Elizabeth, 11.

The comic admitted he and his castmates have discovered it “startling” that they’ve already accomplished eight seasons of the present. His hit sitcom “Home Improvement” lasted a complete of eight seasons.

When talking to us, Allen mentioned the “Last Man Standing” solid has mirrored his personal life, in that it is like a household.

“Although [the ‘Last Man Standing’ cast] doesn’t replace the wonderful the beautiful ‘Home Improvement’ family that I still am close to, this family is now, we’re empty nesters,” Allen defined to Fox News. “Everybody at the show … has grown up …”

Specifically, he mentioned the one episode the place Eve’s [Kaitlyn Dever] room will get an replace reminded him of his oldest daughter rising up.

“You know, your kid’s not coming back. They’ll visit, they’re not going anywhere, but they’re not coming back to the bedroom they grew up in.”

According to FOX, “Last Man Standing” averages eight million viewers and ranks because the community’s most-watched comedy collection.

“The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” mentioned Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”