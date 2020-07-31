Tilsit wins dramatic Bonhams | Racing News

Tilsit triumphed after a dramatic climax to the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood.

A field of simply 5 runners went to publish for the Group Three contest, with Roger Varian’s extremely outstanding Britannia Stakes hero Khaloosy all the rage as the 4-7 favourite.

With appealing York winner My Oberon next in the wagering at 3-1, Tilsit was an extensively unconsidered 10 -1 shot off the back of a 19- length decision on the all-weather at Newcastle – however eventually showed more than approximately the job on his grass launching.

My Oberon led the quintet into the house directly, with Khaloosy taking a trip ominously in his slipstream.

However, it was the Charlie Hills- trained Tilsit who got finest in the hands of Ryan Moore – and he looked set to run clear heading inside the last furlong, prior to hanging strongly best and severely hampering My Oberon on the rail.

Moore handled to get his install back on an even keel, and there was a length and a half in between the set at the line – with Khaloosy 2 and a half lengths even more back in 3rd.

The stewards undoubtedly called a query, however the placements stayed unchanged.

Hills stated: “It was a huge distinction for him today, having had 2 perform at Newcastle and after that concern a track like this for his very first work on grass, with all the wavinesses to deal with. He has actually stepped up actually excellent and I was extremely pleased with him.

“You never quite know what will happen in the inquiry, but he won by far enough. He is still quite green and immature and he hit the front there and the horse just went straight to the rail.”

On future strategies, the fitness instructor included: “There is the choice of returning here for the CelebrationMile Over the winter season we kept calling him the Derby horse however that didn’t take place and Covid didn’t assist that.

“I think he will get further, but if he is good at a mile we might stick at that. There are lots of nice races for him and he has only had three starts so he has got his whole future ahead of him.”

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing supervisor to Tilsit’s owner Khalid Abdullah, stated: “It was a substantial advance actually. He has actually still got to grow as he is still extremely babyish and you might see that in the paddock in advance, however he was far better than he was the previous 2 times.

“In the race he has actually managed it quite well, however he did roam. I wasn’t at all positive about keeping the race. He was the very best horse, there was no doubt about that, and Ryan had his whip in his right-hand man, however he has actually simply dived in.

“He has some talent, no question. Fast ground is probably the key to him and he certainly looks progressive.”