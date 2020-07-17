Tile Sticker (2020) – 4 Pack



The NEW Tile Sticker is the easiest tracking solution of all. Small and waterproof with an adhesive back and 3-year battery life, the Sticker is ideal for busy individuals and families. The adhesive used for the Sticker will bond to most metal and plastic surfaces.The surface needs to be clean, dry and relatively flat for proper adhesion. Press the Tile Sticker firmly onto the item you are sticking it to and allow the adhesive to bond before trying to pull it off. The adhesive should be fully cured in 24 hours after placement. The adhesive is designed for single use and will allow the Sticker to be removed from the surface it is adhered to without damaging either the device or the surface it has been applied to.

The new tile sticker sticks to virtually anything; Our small, waterproof Bluetooth tracker has an adhesive back, 3 year battery life and 150 feet range; It provides effortless, long term convenience; For more details, see product description below

Ring your things: Use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 150 feet Bluetooth range

Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the tile button on your tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

See it on a map: The tile app remembers when and where you left something behind

Use Community Find: If you lose your tile you can anonymously recruit the entire tile community to help you find it; The tile app running on their phones will send location updates to your app, letting only you know where your tile is

Battery life: Tile Sticker has a built in battery which lasts three years