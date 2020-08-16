Tile Pro (2018) – 2-pack



The NEW Tile Pro is our most powerful Bluetooth tracker for finding all your things. It has a 300 ft. range that’s 2X our NEW Tile Mate. This durable, water-resistant tracker is also twice as loud, making it easier to find everything. Tile requires installation of the Tile App on iOS or Android, registration for a Tile account and acceptance of Tile’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service (available at Tile.com). Payment required to access additional Premium services.

Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Pro to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

Activate Community Find: If your Tile Pro is faraway, let other Tile community members help. The Tile app running on their phones can send location updates to your app.

Battery life: Replaceable CR2032 battery is guaranteed for one year from activation. You can easily replace it yourself.