TikTok’s Ratings Moved Up to 4.4 Stars on Google Play as Google Removed Mass Negativity

TikTok’s app rankings on Google Play have moved up to 4.4 stars from 1.2 stars surfaced final week. The newest growth emerges days after the brief movies app confronted a public backlash mainly due to the controversy surrounding a video posted by a well-liked TikTok person Faizal Siddiqui, with hashtags together with #IndiansAgainstTikTok surfacing on social media. Google has passively performed an essential function in enhancing the common ranking of TikTok on Google Play as it eliminated thousands and thousands of one-star rankings due to its remark posting pointers that clearly permits to take away detrimental critiques and rankings that account for a mass assault.

Without specifying the case of TikTok, a Google spokesperson stated that the corporate takes a corrective motion to take away inappropriate rankings and feedback when it considers incidents of spam abuse. “Play Store ratings enable users to provide helpful feedback about their experience with apps and content, for the benefit of others to make informed decisions,” the spokesperson stated in a press release emailed to Gadgets 360.

If we examine the present app rankings of TikTok on Google Play from what it had precisely seven days again, there’s a drop of roughly 80 lakh rankings. The graph on the Web model of Google Play additionally shows that there was an enormous enhance in one-star rankings final week, however numerous these rankings are now not stay.

TikTok’s app rankings from final week (left) and at the moment (proper)

As per one of many pointers specified within the remark posting coverage of Google Play, customers aren’t allowed to manipulate the rankings of an app. This was maybe amongst the the reason why Google favoured TikTok and eliminated the critiques and rankings that weren’t greater than the mass assault towards the app.

Unlike the change on Google Play, the rankings of TikTok on Apple App Store for its iOS model aren’t displaying any huge distinction throughout the final seven days. The app had a mean ranking of three.5 star final week that has been dropped to 3.four star. Also, it seems that Apple hasn’t eliminated any rankings as they’re grown from over 11 lakh to 12 lakh within the final one week’s time. It seems that iPhone customers have comparatively not been part of the brigading of TikTok.

Not one, however many incidents behind the mass assault

The criticism towards TikTok began earlier this month with a video that was posted by YouTuber CarryMinati (initially named Ajey Nagar) that was titled “YouTube vs TikTok – The End”. In this video, the narrator roasted TikTok creators, particularly Amir Siddiqui. The video was eliminated by YouTube for “violating terms of service” shortly after it went viral on social media.

However, simply days after that video by CarryMinati, Amir Siddiqui’s brother Faizal Siddiqui posted a brief video on TikTok that appeared to encourage violence towards ladies. It resulted in an enormous backlash towards TikTok that finally led to the elimination of the controversial video and suspension of Faizal Siddiqui’s account by the platform.

A lot of folks have additionally been seen criticising TikTok for simply being a “Chinese” platform. At the identical time, a number of netizens have additionally identified that the movies app has been used to share objectionable content material, together with animal and sexual abuse clips. TikTok options have been in a position to develop dramatically as a results of this detrimental sentiment. Homegrown app Mitron noticed over 50 lakh downloads on Google Play, thanks to a mixture of a catchy identify and a powerful anti-TikTok, anti-China sentiment, with many critiques of the app declaring many glitches, but giving it 5 stars as a result of it is an Indian app.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer characteristic that each Indian is ready for? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.