TikTok’s new CEO will face music labels, competition, and Congress

Kevin Mayer, as soon as inheritor obvious to the Disney throne, is leaving the House of Mouse to run a distinct type of leisure firm: TikTok.

TikTok’s guardian firm, ByteDance, introduced on Monday that Mayer will grow to be chief govt officer of the extremely common video app and additionally tackle the function of chief working officer at ByteDance. Mayer would possibly appear to be an odd match for TikTok — Disney’s social media ventures are limited, and TikTok isn’t a conventional leisure firm — however as TikTok faces regulatory points, licensing issues, and incoming competitors from giants like Facebook and Google, Mayer’s historical past of negotiating massive offers and constructing relationships in Hollywood and Washington is arguably precisely what TikTok wants.

Mayer is taking over a large swath of obligations in his new function. He’ll be accountable for ByteDance’s “corporate development, sales, marketing, public affairs, security, moderation, and legal,” in addition to international improvement, in line with a press launch. He’ll even be overseeing “music, gaming, Helo,” — a social media app that’s massive in India — plus “emerging businesses” and serving to to scale TikTok much more than the social media app already has within the final three years.

At least inside TikTok, Mayer’s expertise at Disney appears to set him up for fulfillment. He made a reputation for himself as the top of Disney’s Direct to Consumer & International group, overseeing the launch of Disney Plus. Mayer additionally helped orchestrate Disney’s 4 main acquisitions during the last a number of years: Pixar ($7.Four billion), Lucasfilm ($4.05 billion), Marvel Studios ($4.24 billion), and 21st Century Fox ($71.three billion).

That background offers Mayer an important understanding of work with different corporations and top-tier expertise, one thing TikTok wants because it battles fires with record labels and artists. The music business’s three greatest report labels demanded extra income for songs from their artists getting used on TikTok in April 2019, resulting in a showdown between TikTok and the business at giant, according to Bloomberg. Long-term offers still need to be worked out.

Mayer is a bulldog govt who excels underneath the stress of stiff competitors, and that ought to assist the platform as the largest social media corporations begin to come for TikTok’s viewers. TikTok noticed a 97 p.c development in customers inside the United States in 2019, going from 18.eight million to 37.2 million, in line with eMarketer information shared with The Verge. Growth slowed down firstly of 2020, however that was earlier than the pandemic.

Now, with social distancing practices, TikTok is seeing a spike in development once more as extra folks obtain the app. The firm remains to be in “such early days of building out their business” that having somebody with a powerful background in leisure video is an asset, in line with Debra Williamson, a principal analyst with eMarketer’s Insider Intelligence.

“Looking at Mayer’s background, it’s very well-aligned with what TikTok could want to do.”

ByteDance remains to be making most of its money inside China, so considered one of Mayer’s massive objectives will be making TikTok’s ballooning consumer base into one thing worthwhile. Currently, TikTok’s main income supply is promoting, which “isn’t part of [Mayer’s] DNA and isn’t his forte,” Tal Chalozin, chief know-how officer at analytics agency Innovid, informed The Verge. Mayer’s appointment suggests to some analysts The Verge spoke with that TikTok could be very fascinated about exploring totally different sorts of income avenues.

“TikTok, at the core of it, is a video medium,” Williamson informed The Verge. “It makes sense that if they want to go into original content, they have a very good foundation from which to do that because people already turn to TikTok to watch videos. Looking at Mayer’s background, it’s very well-aligned with what TikTok could want to do.”

TikTok is already exploring produced video alternatives, like creating reality shows with a few of its greatest creators. Mayer may not have the social media expertise one would count on the CEO of a social media app to have, however his time spent working at one of many largest leisure conglomerates on this planet is efficacious perception for TikTok, Williamson stated. Mayer additionally understands the significance of mental property, and whereas TikTok isn’t prone to immediately attempt to purchase a serious studio or community, turning its greatest stars into franchises is a chance.

“Kevin, before anything else, is an amazing strategist.”

Mayer additionally faces a very separate and equally giant problem: making TikTok seem like a professional firm within the eyes of Congress. United States senators have hounded ByteDance for months as a consequence of its Chinese origins, with some warning the app could be a potential security threat to the nation. Former TikTok chief Alex Zhu dismissed the considerations and tried to play ball with the federal government, however the United States’ actions have grown into an actual risk to the corporate.

TikTok has tried to work with extra American teams lately to instill belief. It hired an independent American law firm in October to overview content material moderation practices and launched a Transparency Center out of its LA workplace. The firm can also be growing its presence in the United States, working with baby security consultants on stopping exploitation and hiring a variety of folks to remain in common contact with lawmakers in Washington, DC. Having “an executive like Kevin Mayer gives the company someone who can really navigate the nuances” of the regulatory world, Williamson stated — one thing senators are already latching on to.

“TikTok previously told me they couldn’t attend hearings and testify because executives were located in China,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) tweeted after Mayer’s announcement. “But this new executive lives in the USA. I look forward to hearing from him. Under oath.”

Even with Mayer’s spectacular resume, there are lingering questions on whether or not he’s outfitted to guide a staff from the very prime. When Mayer was handed over for the Disney CEO job (a gig that went to Bob Chapek), reports suggested a part of the explanation stemmed from Mayer’s lack of operational expertise. Previous reviews prompt that Mayer was hard to approach as a boss and colleague. Both are belongings wanted in somebody performing as chief govt officer, however Chalozin argues that these don’t matter as a lot as somebody who can see past the present second.

“Competition from Facebook, Google, and other companies are coming in soon, and he has to show ByteDance he can continue winning,” Chalozin stated. “Kevin, before anything else, is an amazing strategist. That’s what matters.”