TikTok’s future in the US: all of the news about Microsoft’s deal and Trump’s ban threats

TikTok’s future in the United States is up in the air, and there’s a lot of news about what might take place next with the enormously popular Chinese- owned video-sharing service. It all began with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointing out the possibility of a ban on July sixth, which intensified to President Trump stating he would ban the app from operating in the United States the weekend of July 31 st. But over that weekend, reports suggested Microsoft was possibly in speak to purchase TikTok, which Microsoft later on verified in a post released on August second.

In its post, Microsoft stated it would finish its talks with TikTok moms and dad business ByteDance by September 15 th. Trump has actually likewise indicated that due date, stating that TikTok will “be out of business in the United States” on September 15 th unless it’s acquired by an American business.

There are certainly still twists to come in this ever-evolving story, and you can follow in addition to the newest updates right here.