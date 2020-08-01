TikTok’s biggest stars react to Trump’s plan to ban app in US

The business has actually rejected it provides information from the app to the Chinese federal government. “While we do not comment on rumors or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok,” TikTok stated after Trump’s declaration.

TRUMP SAYS HE PLANS TO BAN TIKTOK FROM US

TikTok has actually ended up being hugely popular with countless Americans in the last couple of years, specifically teens, who utilize it to make brief videos. Some of the platform’s biggest stars, who have actually generated countless fans on the platform, grieved it coming to an end late Friday into Saturday early morning.

Baby Ariel, genuine name Ariel Martin, is referred to as among TikTok’s most-followed users, having actually generated 34.5 million fans on the platform.

“i hate donald trump,” the 19- year-old, who is likewise a vocalist, tweeted on Saturday.

BYTEDANCE OFFERS TO FORGO STAKE IN TIKTOK TO CLINCH U.S. DEAL – SOURCES

YouTube star Larri Merritt who acquired over 10 million on his larrayeeee TikTok account responded to the news by asking his fans to support fellow users.

” on a severe note if tiktok is in fact …