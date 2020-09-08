TikTok’s appalling ‘Holocaust challenge’ signals Facebook-style problems ahead

In late August, an appalling trend spread on the viral video site TikTok: Users donned concentration camp garb, and pretended to be deceased victims of Nazi-era horrors. The trend even gave rise to a hashtag, #holocaustchallenge.

Tasteless or hateful memes rippling across social media are hardly new. But the TikTok incident is notable because of the platform’s incredible growth—it recently boasted of more than 100 million U.S. users—and its role at the center of a power struggle between the U.S. and China.

The controversy also raises the question of whether TikTok is fated to become the next Facebook—a massive social platform that profits from toxic content, and that cannot or will not do anything to stop it.

#holocaustchallenge leads to outrage, advertisers stay silent

The “Holocaust challenge” videos first began appearing in mid- to late August. It’s unclear if participants posted the videos as provocation or as a bid for attention or in a misguided attempt to educate followers about the horrors of Nazism.

The TikTok videos soon gained attention outside TikTok in late August as users on Twitter posted images like the one below to denounce them.

This is really disturbing. Not only does it trivialise History, but totally dishonours the memory of the Holocaust and…

Read The Full Article