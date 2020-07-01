TikTok Videos Indicate Kellyanne Conway’s Teen Daughter Hates Trump As Much As Her Dad Does

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter has become sharing her liberal political opinions on TikTok. Claudia, the daughter of the counselor to President Donald Trump and outspoken anti-Trump Republican George Conway III, is making her liberal beliefs known on the video-sharing app.

Kellyanne’s husband George has become more well-known since his wife became a fundamental element of the Trump campaign years back. He’s a devoted Trump hater who has disrespected and embarrassed his wife on countless occasions. Now, newly unearthed social networking posts and videos by their daughter have unmasked George isn’t the only person in the Conway household who despises our president.

Some folks have begun to theorize that Kellyanne is just a “mole”; that somewhere as you go along, she flipped and is working to sabotage President Trump by leaking information to the media, and maybe even to her husband. Is there proof that theory? Nothing hardcore, but that’s not unusual in such situations—even if the idea proves true. At some point, you merely need to discern the dots, connect them, and see what picture they create.

In the newly unearthed TikTok videos we see Kellyanne’s very outspoken 15-year-old daughter Claudia attacking President Trump and even mocking Barron Trump with a “Save Barron 2020” campaign. You can view the videos below:

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter is an outspoken leftist TikToker. “Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions simply by educating yourself,” she says in one video https://t.co/BLKEWuj1S2 pic.twitter.com/J807CAE95x — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

She also encourages her on the web followers and supporters to leave “1-star” reviews for Trump’s restaurants and hotels.

She’s been encouraging individuals to leave 1 star reviews on most of Trump’s restaurants, hotels, and golf courses https://t.co/oyGU09o1Jr pic.twitter.com/7jQJl5he10 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

Under the username @shortfakeblonde, Claudia had 20,500 followers on TikTok Tuesday morning following her viral anti-Trump posts. Conway is equally vocal about her progressive ideals on her behalf Instagram, where she identifies herself being an “activist.” There, she usually posts meant for Black Lives Matter.

It’s getting increasingly difficult to trust that Kellyanne has the president’s back. Are we to trust she is the only person in her entire household that supports President Trump?

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 30, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Alyssa Milano embroiled in blackface scandal—damning video comes back to haunt her

Newt Gingrich reveals what that he think can cause Trump to ‘probably’ lose the election to Biden

WATCH: Experts say BLM co-founder violated IRS law all through recent appearance on CNN