TikTok users panic as Trump admin considers banning app

“I went live and was just telling them, ‘Hey I’m not sure what’s going on, but please do me a favor and follow me on Instagram and subscribe to my YouTube,” Pannell told CNN Business. “Everybody was like ‘Parker, I love your videos. I’m going to miss you.’ Everyone was in panic mode.”

Pannell, along with the others on the short-form video platform, suspected the disappearing likes and view counts had something to do with reports that TikTok could be barred in the US, that has stoked concern among creators that months or years of building a following might be for nothing. “I’m scared because I put so much hard work into this platform for almost two years now. It’s obviously difficult to see that go,” said Pannell, who has somewhat smaller followings on YouTube and Instagram.

The disappearing views on the app on Thursday turned into a glitch, which TikTok said seemed to have been brought on by “higher traffic than normal on our servers in Virginia, causing temporary service disruptions.”

Some creators took the opportunity to share with their followers about a possible ban, filming videos of themselves featuring news articles on the subject, while others expressed skepticism that a takedown would happen at all. “With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News early in the day this week. “I do not want to get out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it’s something we’re considering.” But true to the spirit of TikTok, there clearly was plenty of comedy, too. In one video set against sound from a popular fire drill scene in The Office, a TikTok creator imitates other influencers and users in her comments panicking about Thursday’s glitch and a potential ban, while Michael Scott’s voice screams “Everyone stay calm” in the background. Like others on the platform, she floated the idea that Trump is considering this ban because he’s “mad” TikTok users trolled the president’s campaign by Users also mused in regards to the political known reasons for a ban or poked fun at President Trump. One creator pretended to type a letter “to the government or whoever is trying to ban TikTok” asking for it not to happen.Like others on the platform, she floated the idea that Trump is considering this ban because he’s “mad” TikTok users trolled the president’s campaign by reserving tickets to his rally without going to go. In a video with text on screen saying “Me trying to convince Trump to let us keep TikTok,” a creator builds a solid brick wall and rubs her face in orange Cheetos, an apparent mention of the Trump’s border wall and his purported use of self-tanner. It’s captioned “Please Mr. Cheeto Man” with a praying hands emoji. Despite the jokes, a ban could have major consequences for the platform’s creators, particularly those who are wanting to turn it in to a lucrative career through sponsored content deals, selling merchandise and other sourced elements of revenue. One TikTok star, Keegan Ousley, said the threat of a ban is “frightening” and that it creates him focused on his future in social media marketing. 400,000 followers. “I hope that the US takes into consideration the people who produce content on the app as a means of income before making any rash decisions to ban the app.” Ousley earns money from artists for using their music in his TikTok videos. He also gets paid when people download apps that he promotes in his TikTok bio. “I have worked most of my life to secure a following in social media,” said 17-year-old Ousley, who runs a TikTok account called @CallMeNotSoCarson with more than400,000 followers. “I hope that the US takes into consideration the people who produce content on the app as a means of income before making any rash decisions to ban the app.” Ousley earns money from artists for using their music in his TikTok videos. He also gets paid when people download apps that he promotes in his TikTok bio. If TikTok were to disappear in the US, Ousley said he hopes that his supporters would follow him to other social platforms. As a precaution, some influencers already are encouraging their fans to check out them on social networks including Instagram, YouTube, Twitter as well as Reddit. Several TikTokers have updated their bios with “IN CASE OF TIKTOK BAN — follow me on YouTube & INSTA” or “IF TIK/TOK GETS BARRED MY IG/TWITTER [handle name].” Christine Juhas, whose TikTok account @christines_snaps has more than 3.4 million followers, said if you will find indeed problems with user privacy and information not being protected on the app, she hopes it will be “addressed and fixed.” “I’d love to continue making comedic videos on the platform, without any concern for mine or others’ privacy,” she said. “I think it’s important to take a break and laugh for a moment during such an uncertain and serious time in the world.”

