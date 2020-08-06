TikTok twins charged over bank robbery ‘prank’



Alex Stokes and Alan Stokes make videos on TikTok and YouTube.





TikTok and YouTube video-makers Alan and Alex Stokes have actually been apprehended after supposedly staging 2 phony bank burglaries for a video.

During one event, an Uber chauffeur was held at gunpoint by authorities.

The twin bros, who have an overall of about 30 million fans, have actually been charged with unlawful imprisonment and incorrectly reporting an emergency situation.

If founded guilty, they confront 4 years in jail.

The set are implicated of providing themselves as lawbreakers to an unwary Uber chauffeur and members of the general public in Irvine, California, on 15 October2019

.

In one YouTube video, the set are seen fleing from a structure using ski masks, and bring satchels filled with dollar costs.

They appear to ask spectators to provide support in the kind of clothing or totally free cars and truck flights. The Uber chauffeur declined to provide a flight.

The authorities were called by a member of the general public, who believed they were attempting to take the chauffeur’s cars and truck. When …