TikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming By Reuters

By Yingzhi Yang, Yew Lun Tian and Julie Zhu

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – By teDance founder Zhang Yiming has long located himself as an international web business owner, mostly shunning Chinese federal government participation, however U.S. needs to offer his crown gem TikTok are checking the limits with Beijing.

A year back, By teDance was approached by the Chinese federal government with deals of assistance when TikTok, a short-video app with a big following amongst youths worldwide, dealt with political heat in India, a source knowledgeable about the circumstance informedReuters But the business sent out just mid-level personnel to consult with federal government authorities, signalling that the business wished to go it alone.

The 38-year-old Zhang, who has trodden a various course to other prominent Chinese tech magnates, moved tack in August when President Donald Trump threatened to prohibit TikTok in the United States unless it was offered to a U.S. company.

Zhang’s group looked for a conference on his behalf with China’s ambassador in Washington, Cui Tiankai, 2 sources knowledgeable about the matter stated.

While Zhang was just wishing for a casual chat with Cui to …