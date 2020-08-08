TikTok To Sue Trump Administration On President’s Executive Order Ban : NPR

toggle caption Mark Schiefelbein/ AP. Mark Schiefelbein/ AP.

TikTo k is preparing to sue the Trump administration, challenging the president’s executive order prohibiting the service from the United States.

The video-sharing app extremely popular with the smart device generation TikTo k will submit the federal claim as quickly as Tuesday, according to an individual who was straight associated with the upcoming fit however was not licensed to promote the business. It will be submitted in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, where TikTo k’s American operations are based, the individual stated.

NPR has actually found out that the claim will argue that the president’s …