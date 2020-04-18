TikTok To Disable Direct Messages for Users Under 16, Introduces Family Pairing for Better Parental Controls

TikTook is among the many most used social media apps. It permits its customers to create and share quick movies. In these occasions, when individuals are staying residence to keep away from the unfold of coronavirus, sharing movies and messages on-line has turn out to be a extra distinguished mode of communication. But this additionally signifies that children, particularly teenagers, could also be spending an excessive amount of time on the app. To rectify this, TikTook is introducing a characteristic known as Family Pairing that can give mother and father further management over their youngsters’s utilization of the app, together with direct messages. Additionally, TikTook will probably be disabling Direct Messages for customers underneath the age of 16.

According to a weblog publish by TikTook, the brand new Family Pairing characteristic will give mother and father larger management over how a lot time their youngsters spend on the app and who they message, amongst different restrictions.

With this characteristic, mother and father will be capable of hyperlink their TikTook account to their kid’s account and set restrictions on direct messages. Additionally, Family Pairing may even enable mother and father to set controls on the time their children spend on the app as part of Screen Time Management. Another half to this characteristic is Restricted Mode. It is unclear precisely what will probably be obtainable as part of this Restricted Mode.

Additionally, TikTook has introduced that’s going to disable Direct Messages for its youthful customers.

“While Direct Messaging can be an amazing way to make new friends and connections. User safety is paramount. Starting April 30, TikTok will be taking existing protections one step further as relates to younger members of our community, and automatically disabling Direct Messages for registered accounts under the age of 16,” TikTook stated

Among messaging associated options and choices obtainable on TikTook, the quick video sharing app permits customers to solely get messages from accredited customers. Additionally, TikTook doesn’t enable photographs or movies to be despatched in messages.

TikTook may be downloaded for free on Android and iOS by way of Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.